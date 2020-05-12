Palatine eliminates live entertainment license requirement
Updated 5/12/2020 9:00 PM
Palatine village council members have agreed to eliminate a live entertainment license for indoor shows. Village records show only two bars and two banquet venues have needed to apply for the annual license, which costs $479. Officials agreed this week to eliminate the live entertainment license, in part, because the establishments already are required to pay annual fees for liquor and business licenses from the village.
