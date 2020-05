National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners announced

National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this year's National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.

The winners were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. They are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

They were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised information submitted by the finalists and their high schools: academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned: scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

It marks the second announcement of winners in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. On April 22, more than 1,000 recipients of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards were named, and on June 3 and July 13, some 4,100 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced. By the conclusion of this year's competition, about 7,600 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million.

2020 National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners

Jim T. James, Aurora; Probable career field: Computer Science; Metea Valley High School, Aurora

Ava R. Dahnke, Barrington; Probable career field: Chemical Engineering; Barrington High School, Barrington

Urja Patel, Bartlett; Probable career field: Medicine; Bartlett High School, Bartlett

Alissa K. Chu, Batavia; Probable career field: Anthropology; Batavia High School, Batavia

Nicholas C. Castaneda, Buffalo Grove; Probable career field: Actuarial Science; Buffalo Grove High School, Buffalo Grove

Matthew J. Li, Buffalo Grove; Probable career field: Environmental Policy; Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire

Kiran R. Mohan, Buffalo Grove; Probable career field: Medicine; Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire

Erin Y. Yuan, Buffalo Grove; Probable career field: Chemistry; Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire

Ved G. Patel, Cary; Probable career field: Medicine; Cary-Grove High School, Cary

Daniel J. Leung, Clarendon Hills; Probable career field: Business; Hinsdale Central High School, Hinsdale

Annika S. Huprikar, Deerfield; Probable career field: Computer Science; Deerfield High School, Deerfield

Elizaveta M. Kuzmina, Elgin; Probable career field: Public Health; Illinois Math and Science Academy, Aurora

Umar A. Siddiqi, Elmhurst; Probable career field: Biology; Islamic Foundation School, Villa Park

Allison Splitstone, Elmhurst; Probable career field: Finance; York Community High School, Elmhurst

Matthew Splitstone, Elmhurst; Probable career field: Finance; York Community High School, Elmhurst

Benjamin R. Riner, Geneva; Probable career field: Applied Mathematics; Marmion Academy, Aurora

Michaela Reif, Glen Ellyn; Probable career field: Law; Glenbard South High School, Glen Ellyn

Advait H. Deoskar, Hawthorn Woods; Probable career field: Banking; Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire

Max T. Knutson, Hawthorn Woods; Probable career field: Computer Science; Illinois Math and Science Academy, Aurora

Tobe M. Obochi, Highland Park; Probable career field: Computer Science; Highland Park High School, Highland Park

Nikhil Sriram, Hoffman Estates; Probable career field: Neuroscience; William Fremd High School, Palatine

Ashish M. Subramanian, Hoffman Estates; Probable career field: Biochemistry; Hoffman Estates High School, Hoffman Estates

Christopher A. Vu LAKE, Barrington; Probable career field: Medicine; Barrington High School, Barrington

Garifalia M. Kapsalis, Lake Forest; Probable career field: Political Science; Lake Forest High School, Lake Forest

John Chen, Lake Zurich; Probable career field: Biomedical Engineering; Lake Zurich High School, Lake Zurich

Dylan Y. Hu, Lake Zurich; Probable career field: Social Science; Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire

Weirui Tong, Lisle; Probable career field: Academia; Naperville North High School, Naperville

Neil Xu, Lisle; Probable career field: Computer Science; Naperville North High School, Naperville

Sophia I. Pieta, Lombard; Probable career field: Astronautics; Glenbard East High School, Lombard

Jasmine X. Wang, Long Grove; Probable career field: Computer Science; Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire

Emily K. Gordon, Mount Prospect; Probable career field: Engineering; Prospect High School, Mount Prospect

Angela M. Romanelli, Mount Prospect; Probable career field: Medicine; Prospect High School, Mount Prospect

Ainsley S. Ahmadian, Naperville; Probable career field: Undecided; Waubonsie Valley High School, Aurora

Nyah M. Bruce, Naperville; Probable career field: Marketing; Waubonsie Valley High School, Aurora

Eric B. Chen, Naperville; Probable career field: Entrepreneurship; Naperville North High School, Naperville

Anne Foley, Naperville; Probable career field: Computer Science; Naperville North High School, Naperville

Jason Gu, Naperville; Probable career field: Physics; Naperville North High School, Naperville

Jonathan Li, Naperville; Probable career field: Computer Science; Neuqua Valley High School, Naperville

Jessica L. Mann, Naperville; Probable career field: Biology; Neuqua Valley High School, Naperville

Arya Nalluri, Naperville; Probable career field: Law; Neuqua Valley High School, Naperville

Nathan Pruyne, Naperville; Probable career field: Computer Science; Metea Valley High School, Aurora

Muskan Sidhu, Naperville; Probable career field: Neurosurgery; Neuqua Valley High School, Naperville

Kathryn Rose Southon, Naperville; Probable career field: Chemical Engineering; Naperville Central High School, Naperville

Edward Wu, Naperville; Probable career field: Marketing; Naperville North High School, Naperville

Zachary Lu Jialin Xi, Naperville; Probable career field: Undecided; Naperville North High School, Naperville

Alexander C. Yakisan, North Aurora; Probable career field: Engineering; Marmion Academy, Aurora

Sharon Wu, Palatine; Probable career field: Computer Science; William Fremd High School, Palatine

Brendan P. McCluskey, Plainefield; Probable career field: Science/Research; Neuqua Valley High School, Naperville

Sophia J. Pribus, Riverwoods; Probable career field: Medical Research; Illinois Math and Science Academy, Aurora

Sabrina P. Meng, Rockford; Probable career field: Medicine; Illinois Math and Science Academy, Aurora

Martin D. Susanto, Schaumburg; Probable career field: Mechanical Engineering; Loyola Academy, Wilmette

Elizabeth L. Zhang, Schaumburg; Probable career field: Engineering; James B. Conant High School, Hoffman Estates

Ayumu Seiya, St. Charles; Probable career field: Biochemistry; St. Charles East High School, St. Charles

Sean M. Yetter, St. Charles; Probable career field: Orthopedics; St. Charles East High School, St. Charles

Healey J. Kogan, Vernon Hills; Probable career field: Education (College Professor); Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire

Avery J. Longdon, Vernon Hills; Probable career field: Medicine; Vernon Hills High School, Vernon Hills

Sophie Klopfenstein, Wheaton; Probable career field: Psychology; Wheaton North High School, Wheaton

Rohan Upadhyay, Wheaton; Probable career field: Law; Illinois Math and Science Academy, Aurora

Habib Rehman, Willowbrook; Probable career field: Bioinformatics; Hinsdale South High School, Darien

Honorary Merit Scholarship

Alyssa Lee, Oak Brook; Probable career field: Computer Science; Hinsdale Central High School, Hinsdale