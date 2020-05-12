 

Naperville water plant honored as best in state

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/12/2020 9:40 AM

The Illinois Association of Water Pollution Control Operators has given the 2019 Group One Best Operated Wastewater Treatment Works Award to the city of Naperville's Springbrook Water Reclamation Center.

The facility treats, filters and disinfects wastewater before returning it into the DuPage River.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The reclamation center was one of four facilities across the state nominated in the Group One category, which recognizes the largest water treatment plants in the state.

The award came after an on-site inspection in November that evaluated the quality of water the plant returns to the DuPage River as well as equipment maintenance and upgrades, operator certifications, safety, appearance, budget, lab facilities and community support.

The facility processes about 7 billion gallons of water each year and produces about 2,000 dry tons of biosolids, a fertilizer created from solids during the treatment process.

