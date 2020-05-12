Lake County says use COVID-19 website, not 911, to make complaints

At the start of Tuesday's Lake County Board meeting, Chairwoman Sandy Hart sought to educate people about a website the Lake County sheriff's office launched for people to report complaints about possible violations of the statewide stay-at-home order.

The site, which can be found at www.frontlinepss.com/lakeilreport, was created to steer people with complaints about such violations away from the county's 911 dispatchers, who have more serious issues to handle.

Hart also mentioned that the sheriff's office long has allowed people to make complaints online.

So far, the sheriff's office has issued no tickets based on the complaints made through the website, Hart said. Rather, deputies have issued reminders about the stay-at-home order and warnings, she said.

Many complaints were deemed to be unfounded, Hart added.