Blue Angels flyover thanks first responders, essential workers

Soaring high overhead, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels made a dramatic entrance and exit to Chicago and the suburbs to honor first responders and essential workers everywhere.

"We salute and thank all health care workers, first responders and other essential personal serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19," the group said in a Facebook post announcing Tuesday's flyover.

Mick Burke, 3, of Jefferson Park, along with his dad, Dan Burke, camped out on the upper level of the Norridge mall parking level to watch the flyover while the "The Star-Spangled Banner" sung by Chicago Blackhawks singer Jim Cornelison played on the Burkes' car speakers to add a little more to the experience.

"We needed this," Dan Burke said. "It was uplifting. It's good for the health care workers but they are working right now and probably didn't get a chance to see it, unfortunately."

ABC 7 reported the world-renowned Navy pilots have been paying tribute with a series of flyovers in major American cities. The flights are funded by existing operations costs as part of the group's community outreach programs.