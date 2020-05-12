Blue Angels flyover thanks COVID-19 front-line fighters

Soaring high overhead, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels made a dramatic entrance and exit for Chicago and the suburbs to honor those fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"We salute and thank all health care workers, first responders and other essential personal serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19," the group said in a Facebook post announcing Tuesday's flyover.

Mick Burke, 3, of Jefferson Park, along with his dad, Dan Burke, camped out on the upper level of the Norridge mall parking level to watch the flyover while the "The Star-Spangled Banner" sung by Chicago Blackhawks singer Jim Cornelison played on the Burkes' car speakers to add a little more to the experience.

"We needed this," Dan Burke said. "It was uplifting. It's good for the health care workers but they are working right now and probably didn't get a chance to see it, unfortunately."

ABC 7 reported the world-renowned Navy pilots have been paying tribute with a series of flyovers in major American cities. The flights are funded by existing operations costs as part of the group's community outreach programs.