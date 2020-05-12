Adler Arts Center in Libertyville cancels in-person events through July 31

The Adler Arts Center in Libertyville has canceled all in-person programming through July 31, including both sessions of Camp Adler, due to the risks associated with COVID-19 exposure and transmission.

Officials said there are too many unknowns to proceed and the health and safety of campers, students, staff and community is the priority.

All summer music lessons have been moved to an online format with a more flexible schedule. New interactive programming designed to get kids outside and keep them creative during the summer months will be announced at www.adlercenter.org.