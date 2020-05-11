Lombard cancels events through August

Lombard has canceled all special events and concerts scheduled through August, including Memorial Day activities, Fourth of July fireworks, cruise nights and the summer concert series as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Village officials said they will assess the progress of the Restore Illinois Plan for consideration of events beyond August.

For announcements and updates, visit www.villageoflombard.org/covid19, and sign up to receive email newsletters atwww.villageoflombard.org/epride.