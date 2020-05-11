Lombard cancels events through August
Updated 5/11/2020 1:08 PM
Lombard has canceled all special events and concerts scheduled through August, including Memorial Day activities, Fourth of July fireworks, cruise nights and the summer concert series as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Village officials said they will assess the progress of the Restore Illinois Plan for consideration of events beyond August.
For announcements and updates, visit www.villageoflombard.org/covid19, and sign up to receive email newsletters atwww.villageoflombard.org/epride.
