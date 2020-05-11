Hanover Park combines census, COVID-19 help

Hanover Park's "Slow the Spread, but NOT the 2020 Census Response Rate" is an initiative to promote the importance of getting all village residents to respond to the census and help to keep them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The village has purchased 5,000 protective face coverings that are being placed in 2020 Census promotional packaging. The packages are labeled with information on how to respond to the 2020 Census, as well as phone numbers for multiple languages if residents need help to complete it.

The following organizations have received the protective face coverings for distribution: Women Infants Children (CEDA), Centro de Informacion, Hanover Township on Astor Avenue, St. Ansgar Catholic Church, Evangel Church, Christ Presbyterian Church, Church of St. Columba, and Tanglewood Homeowners Association in Hanover Park; Elgin Family Care Center in Elgin; Midwest Islamic Center in Schaumburg; and Mission Church in Bloomingdale.