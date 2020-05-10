Take a moment to see the best photos of the suburbs in The Week in Pictures

Daily Herald photographers continue to work to find residents helping others in a pandemic world.
A juvenile Red-tailed hawk launches from a bush near a Hawthorn Mall parking lot Wednesday in Vernon Hills.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Bill Smith, of Bolingbrook pulls out his camping gear and uses his car battery to cook soup and make a pizza as he and his family get ready to watch the Flintstones and Jurassic Park at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, the last surviving Chicago-area drive-in.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Lindsay Gerhardt, of Roselle and boyfriend Geoff Young of Volo, look out at the McHenry Outdoor Theater and can't wait to be there for opening night to see the Flintstones and Jurassic Park at the outdoor drive-in, the last surviving Chicago-area one of its kind.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Kira Crippen, 19, of McHenry who works for the McHenry Outdoor Theater, hands out masks to taker Sofia Rodriguez, 27, of Woodstock who gets ready with her family to see the Flintstones and Jurassic Park at the outdoor drive-in.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
McHenry Outdoor Theater opens on Friday with the big screen ready to show the Flintstones and Jurassic Park at the outdoor drive-in the last surviving Chicago-area one of its kind.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A few palm trees sit outside Cary native Tani Ojeda's garage. He has been creating sculptures out of used tires in his Wonder Lake home. He's been commissioned to create animals, palm trees and more.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly hands out masks to Schaumburg resident Lisa Moore as she was one of hundreds who showed up at Boomers Stadium to collect their masks. 70,000 were to be passed out over the next three days if supplies lasted that long.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Hundreds of cars filled the parking lot across from Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg to collect their five masks out of 70,000 that were being passed out courtesy of the Village of Schaumburg.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elizabeth Suwanski now lives in the St. Charles house where Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel (subjects of new Netflix documentary, "A Secret Love") once lived. Suwanski holds a set of keys left behind by the previous owners.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kevin Corcoran, of Lorelle Communications, Inc. works in the control room as segments of the Arlington Heights Memorial Day ceremony are recorded in the boardroom at Village Hall Thursday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Principal Kurt Preble, of West Oak Intermediate School in Diamond Lake School District 76 plants a sign at the home of one of the teachers, just one of 15 stops he will make as part of appreciation week for the teachers.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Marsha Thomas poses with a client's dog. She is a branch manager for Prairie Path Pet Care in Wheaton. The company is experiencing a large drop-off in revenue due to the stay-at-home order.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Marissa Casper dresses in a dinosaur costume as her children, from left Shannon, Ronan and Jackson wave as the Grass Lake School teachers and staff pass by during a parade Thursday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Joe Ligler, of Elgin tees off on the 10th hole at The Highlands of Elgin Golf Course while following the Illinois rules of no more than two in a party, no handling of the flag sticks and golfers have to wait fifteen minutes apart from each other before teeing off.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
First-grade teacher Lisa Parkman waves as Millburn School District 24 holds a parade in the parking lot at Gurnee Mills Friday. Teachers parked their cars, leaving space between each car, and families drove on the parade route through the parking lot.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fourth grader Kayla Goetzinger, 10, of Lindenhurst waves during the Millburn School District 24 parade in the parking lot at Gurnee Mills Friday. Teachers parked their cars, leaving space between each car, and families drove on the parade route through the parking lot.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer