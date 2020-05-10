Suspicious theft under investigation in Rosemont

A man who said a gunman took $4,500 from him in a hotel parking lot Sunday morning declined to pursue the matter, Rosemont police said.

At around 9:35 a.m. Sunday, officers from Rosemont Public Safety responded to a call of suspicious circumstances from a Residence Inn in Rosemont.

According to police, a man and a woman leaving the hotel saw their rental car had a flat tire. They fixed the tire then went back to the hotel. When they returned to the parking lot and walked to their car, a black Infiniti SUV with two persons inside pulled up. The passenger in the SUV, who wore a mask, exited the vehicle holding a gun, and approached the couple.

The couple ran from their car, the man dropping a duffel bag which was taken by the gunman. The couple returned to the hotel lobby.

The victims, who stated they were from Cleveland, told police the duffel bag held toiletries and $4,500. Though the theft seemed targeted, police said, the male victim said he did not recognize those in the black SUV but did not want to press charges or pursue the matter.

The case remains open and under investigation.

"It doesn't seem like there's any threat to the community," police said.