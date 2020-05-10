Injured Naperville firefighter released from hospital after treatment

A Naperville firefighter injured battling a blaze early Saturday at a two-story home was discharged from the hospital later in the day after treatment for minor injuries, fire officials said Sunday.

Two adults and two children who resided at the home in the 1700 block of Baybrook Lane were able to evacuate safely and were uninjured, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

After receiving a 911 call at 1:25 a.m. Saturday, firefighters arrived at the scene and "found moderate smoke coming from the chimney and roof." Firefighters subsequently found "heavy fire in the walls of the attic," according to the statement.

Firefights brought the blaze under control within an hour, officials said. It remains under investigation.