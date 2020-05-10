A song to make you smile: 'Livin' La Vida Loca' by Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin performs at the Allstate Arena in April 2007. Daily Herald file photo

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Livin' La Vida Loca" by Ricky Martin, released in 1999.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.