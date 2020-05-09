 

EYSO creates virtual way to conclude 44th season

  • The Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra's concluding concert for its 44th season Sunday will be a virtual event instead of being held at the Blizzard Theatre at Elgin Community College because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Lemon
 
 
Updated 5/9/2020 2:03 PM

The Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra will host Folklórico, a virtual concert, at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 10.

The concert can be seen at eyso.org/concert. It will feature all EYSO ensembles, including performances by its three full orchestras, two string orchestras, brass choir, and the EYSO samba band. Members of the EYSO honors chamber ensembles will give preconcert performances approximately 20 minutes before the concert.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Folklórico concludes EYSO's 44th season.

"The EYSO spirit of innovation, curiosity and enthusiasm burns brightly as students, families, staff and volunteers come together to create something truly spectacular, a digital concert cycle, with all the hallmarks of expert noticing we've come to appreciate in EYSO," artistic director Matthew Sheppard said in a news release.

EYSO planned to end its season with final performances in the Blizzard Theater of the Elgin Community College Arts Center but was forced to suspend in-person rehearsals in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the spring, EYSO members have utilized video rehearsals, playing check-ins, email discussions, social media and other forms of remote learning.

While the nature of the performance has changed, staff, coaches and students have worked enthusiastically toward this re-imagined virtual performance.

"In each and every performance, you'll hear musicians playing as an orchestra -- musicians who have never played this music together," said Sheppard. "Every note, rhythm, and musical nuance was learned digitally, and then practiced individually."

