What others are writing about COVID-19

Shoppers walk outside stores at the International Mall Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Twenty percent of the stores were operating when the mall reopened, with more to follow later in the day. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Public Is Astonishingly United

New polls show that Americans overwhelmingly support stay-at-home restrictions and are not ready to flock to gyms and movie theaters, despite efforts to politicize the issue. The Atlantic explores what this unusual public consensus means.

Will Antibodies After COVID-19 Illness Prevent Reinfection?

Scientists still don't know if COVID-19 antibodies will make a person immune for life, or just a short time -- as is the case with the common cold -- or at all. The degree of immunity could also depend on the severity of the person's disease. Listen to the story on NPR.

I Just Flew. It Was Worse Than I Thought It Would Be.

Atlantic Staff Writer Mckay Coppins describes his recent air travel experience, including a stop at O'Hare he likens to scenes from a postapocalyptic movie with paranoid passengers, menacing looks and a shouting match at the food court. One flight was nearly empty, but the second was alarmingly crowded. "My fraught travel experience highlighted an unwelcome truth: The glittering allure of "normalcy" that waits on the other end of these stay-at-home orders is a mirage," Coppins writes. Read it here.

Summer Is Coming, but the Virus Won't Be Going

Hopes that warm weather could slow the spread of the coronavirus are so far proving to be just wishful thinking. A new study shows that variations in heat and humidity around the world had little to no effect on the pandemic's spread. The New York Times explains.

Wearing masks may have a surprising unintended consequence

Don't be lulled into a false sense of security: Just because you're wearing a mask doesn't mean you are invincible. People still need to practice social distancing, even when wearing a face covering. Read the story from Fast Company.