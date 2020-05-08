Night out at the movies! McHenry drive-in delivers double bill with pandemic precautions

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comKira Crippen, 19, of McHenry who works for the McHenry Outdoor Theater hands out masks to taker Sofia Rodriguez, 27, of Woodstock who gets ready with her family to see the Flintstones and Jurassic Park at the outdoor drive-in the last surviving Chicago-area one of its kind.

To the delight of socially distanced, movie-loving suburbanites eager for a night out after more than six weeks in, the McHenry Outdoor Theater reopened Friday.

The "prehistoric" double bill of "The Flintstones" and "Jurassic Park" had movie fans queuing up more than five hours before the start time -- that's how determined people were to get out of their homes even if it meant remaining, for the most part, in their vehicles.

The 2019 closing of West Chicago's Cascade Drive-In after 57 years left the Golden Age Cinemas venue in McHenry the only one of its kind in the West, Northwest and Fox Valley suburbs. About 325 drive-ins remain nationwide, down from 4,000 during their mid-20th-century heyday.

Theater owner Scott Dehn of McHenry said he expected to reach capacity early for this weekend's double bill.

The drive-in typically accommodates 750 vehicles, but restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic limited that number to 350, Dehn said.

"I'm very excited. This is the most work we've had to put into an opening ever," he said. "It looks like it's paying off. Everybody seems to be pretty happy."

Dehn says he's both nervous and excited to be one of the few entertainment venues open.

"I feel pretty honored," he said. "It's a joy to see everybody coming out."

Determined to get the best spot available, Walgreens co-workers Drew Horwitz, 20, and Matthew Norman, 30, both of Buffalo Grove, arrived at the venue about 1:30 p.m. Friday. By 3 p.m. there were 19 vehicles behind them.

Their intention was "get here first so we can get in line first so we can get the best spot," Horwitz said.

Neither has qualms about contracting the virus so long as they adhere to the safety precautions the theater established.

"As long as we stay in our cars, as long as we're all safe -- if we're smart and we all follow the guidelines I'm pretty sure we'll all be fine," Horwitz said.

Besides limiting vehicle capacity, the McHenry Outdoor Theater cautions theatergoers to remain within the confines of their cars as much as possible, according to a message on its Facebook page.

Other precautions in place include:

• Outside the vehicle, patrons must wear a face mask. That includes masks for people sitting in a truck bed or hatchback and using the restroom.

• Restrooms are open and soap and sanitizer are available. Floor markers will help maintain 6-foot social distancing requirements. Exterior hand washing stations are near the restrooms.

• The concession stand is closed, but some food items will be available from carts in the parking lot.

• Only one vehicle will be allowed to park between two speaker poles to allow for 12 to 16 feet of distancing.

• Employees will not rent radios nor will they turn on speakers. Patrons can hear the films by tuning their radios to 89.9 FM.

• Due to the "stay-within-your-vehicle" rule, pets are not allowed.