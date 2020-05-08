 

Night out at the movies! McHenry drive-in delivers double bill with pandemic precautions

  • McHenry Outdoor Theater opens with a selfie taken by Cheyenne Phillips, 24, of Lombard and Stephanie Markov, 24, of Lombard in front of the screen ready to see "The Flintstones" and "Jurassic Park" at the outdoor drive-in the last surviving Chicago-area one of its kind.

      McHenry Outdoor Theater opens with a selfie taken by Cheyenne Phillips, 24, of Lombard and Stephanie Markov, 24, of Lombard in front of the screen ready to see "The Flintstones" and "Jurassic Park" at the outdoor drive-in the last surviving Chicago-area one of its kind. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Lindsay Gerhardt of Roselle and boyfriend Geoff Young of Volo await the opening of the McHenry Outdoor Theater, one of the last surviving Chicago-area venues of its kind.

      Lindsay Gerhardt of Roselle and boyfriend Geoff Young of Volo await the opening of the McHenry Outdoor Theater, one of the last surviving Chicago-area venues of its kind. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • McHenry Outdoor Theater owner Scott Dehn fires up the projector for Friday's opening double-bill of "The Flintstones" and "Jurassic Park."

      McHenry Outdoor Theater owner Scott Dehn fires up the projector for Friday's opening double-bill of "The Flintstones" and "Jurassic Park." Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comKira Crippen, 19, of McHenry who works for the McHenry Outdoor Theater hands out masks to taker Sofia Rodriguez, 27, of Woodstock who gets ready with her family to see the Flintstones and Jurassic Park at the outdoor drive-in the last surviving Chicago-area one of its kind.

    Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comKira Crippen, 19, of McHenry who works for the McHenry Outdoor Theater hands out masks to taker Sofia Rodriguez, 27, of Woodstock who gets ready with her family to see the Flintstones and Jurassic Park at the outdoor drive-in the last surviving Chicago-area one of its kind.

  • As he prepares to open for the season with numerous coronavirus precautions in place, McHenry Outdoor Theater Scott Dehn of McHenry admits he's both nervous and excited.

      As he prepares to open for the season with numerous coronavirus precautions in place, McHenry Outdoor Theater Scott Dehn of McHenry admits he's both nervous and excited. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Drew Horwitz, 20, and his friend Matthew Norman, 30, both of Buffalo Grove were first in line Friday at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, arriving at 1:30 p.m.

      Drew Horwitz, 20, and his friend Matthew Norman, 30, both of Buffalo Grove were first in line Friday at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, arriving at 1:30 p.m. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Scott Dehn, owner of the McHenry Outdoor Theater, opened the venue for the 2020 season with safety and social distancing precautions in place.

      Scott Dehn, owner of the McHenry Outdoor Theater, opened the venue for the 2020 season with safety and social distancing precautions in place. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Barbara Vitello
 
Mark Welsh
 
 
Updated 5/8/2020 7:22 PM

To the delight of socially distanced, movie-loving suburbanites eager for a night out after more than six weeks in, the McHenry Outdoor Theater reopened Friday.

The "prehistoric" double bill of "The Flintstones" and "Jurassic Park" had movie fans queuing up more than five hours before the start time -- that's how determined people were to get out of their homes even if it meant remaining, for the most part, in their vehicles.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The 2019 closing of West Chicago's Cascade Drive-In after 57 years left the Golden Age Cinemas venue in McHenry the only one of its kind in the West, Northwest and Fox Valley suburbs. About 325 drive-ins remain nationwide, down from 4,000 during their mid-20th-century heyday.

Theater owner Scott Dehn of McHenry said he expected to reach capacity early for this weekend's double bill.

The drive-in typically accommodates 750 vehicles, but restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic limited that number to 350, Dehn said.

"I'm very excited. This is the most work we've had to put into an opening ever," he said. "It looks like it's paying off. Everybody seems to be pretty happy."

Dehn says he's both nervous and excited to be one of the few entertainment venues open.

"I feel pretty honored," he said. "It's a joy to see everybody coming out."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Determined to get the best spot available, Walgreens co-workers Drew Horwitz, 20, and Matthew Norman, 30, both of Buffalo Grove, arrived at the venue about 1:30 p.m. Friday. By 3 p.m. there were 19 vehicles behind them.

Their intention was "get here first so we can get in line first so we can get the best spot," Horwitz said.

Neither has qualms about contracting the virus so long as they adhere to the safety precautions the theater established.

"As long as we stay in our cars, as long as we're all safe -- if we're smart and we all follow the guidelines I'm pretty sure we'll all be fine," Horwitz said.

Besides limiting vehicle capacity, the McHenry Outdoor Theater cautions theatergoers to remain within the confines of their cars as much as possible, according to a message on its Facebook page.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Other precautions in place include:

• Outside the vehicle, patrons must wear a face mask. That includes masks for people sitting in a truck bed or hatchback and using the restroom.

• Restrooms are open and soap and sanitizer are available. Floor markers will help maintain 6-foot social distancing requirements. Exterior hand washing stations are near the restrooms.

• The concession stand is closed, but some food items will be available from carts in the parking lot.

• Only one vehicle will be allowed to park between two speaker poles to allow for 12 to 16 feet of distancing.

• Employees will not rent radios nor will they turn on speakers. Patrons can hear the films by tuning their radios to 89.9 FM.

• Due to the "stay-within-your-vehicle" rule, pets are not allowed.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 