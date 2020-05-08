Lakemoor fire leaves home uninhabitable after it spread from fire pit

A debris fire in a fire pit outside a Lakemoor house is believed to have unintentionally spread and caused a fire that led to $100,000 in damages and left the residence uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of North Boulevard in Lakemoor just before 7 p.m. Thursday for a structure fire at a ranch-style house, where smoke and fire was seen coming from the rear of the building.

Within 15 minutes of McHenry Township Fire's response, the blaze was under control after an aggressive fire attack. No one was injured but the house was left with extensive fire and smoke damage.

After an investigation, McHenry Township Fire personnel determined the cause was the homeowner's debris fire in a nearby fire pit, which had spread to the house.

Eight McHenry Fire apparatus and 27 firefighters responded to the scene, along with Nunda Rural Fire and Wauconda Fire and the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.