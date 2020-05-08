Father and son charged in the killing of black Georgia jogger after footage sparked outrage

Gregory McMichael, left, and his son, Travis McMichael. The two have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. Associated Press

A Georgia father and son were charged with murder and aggravated assault Thursday evening in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery after newly released video appearing to show the moments before his death intensified pressure on authorities to make the arrests.

The charges come more than two months after Arbery was killed. Two local district attorneys recused themselves from the case before the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was brought in. The agency made the arrests the day after the investigation began.

The video shows two men approach a young black man jogging on the street. After a brief interaction, gunshots can be heard and the jogger stumbles to the ground. The footage ignited outrage across the political spectrum, with former Vice President Joe Biden comparing it to a lynching and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, calling the shooting "absolutely horrific."

President Donald Trump, speaking at an event in the Oval Office on Thursday, said he expects to get a "full report" on the incident and called the death "a very sad thing."

Police have not confirmed the footage is of Arbery, but Arbery's family's attorney says it depicts his killing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the murder in partnership with District Attorney Tom Durden, has scheduled a news conference Friday morning to discuss the McMichaels arrests.

Gregory McMichael, 64, a retired police detective, saw Arbery jogging and believed he looked like a suspect in break-ins in the neighborhood, according to a police report. A local news report found only one burglary was reported to police between Jan. 1 and Feb. 23.

McMichael called his son, Travis McMichael, 34, and they armed themselves with a handgun and shotgun, respectively. They chased Arbery in a truck, according to the report, and Gregory McMichael told police that he shouted to Arbery, "Stop, stop, we want to talk to you," before, according to their statements, they pulled up beside him in their truck.

Reached by phone Thursday afternoon before he was arrested, Greg McMichael said, "There are many, many facts out there that have not come to light."

"This is all based on the video and newspaper story, all the stuff that led up to that still hasn't been released," he said.

Greg McMichael refused to comment further because the case is under investigation. He referred to his attorney, Alan Tucker, who did not return an email requesting comment on the case.

The case has been assigned to a carousel of prosecutors, beginning with Jackie Johnson in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, who recused herself from the case in February because Greg McMichael was previously an investigator in her office. The case then went to George Barnhill, district attorney for Georgia's Waycross Judicial Circuit, who also recused himself, after Arbery's mother complained that Barnhill's son worked used to work with McMichael in the Brunswick District Attorney's Office, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

On Tuesday, Durden -- the latest district attorney to take on the case -- said in a statement that the case should be presented to a grand jury for consideration of criminal charges.

Arbery's attorney, Lee Merritt, noted in a statement that grand juries in Georgia are temporarily suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic and urged that the three suspects named in the case be taken into custody immediately, pending their indictment. A statewide moratorium on judicial proceedings was extended this week until June 12, meaning it could be another month before the case is heard.

Meanwhile, protests have erupted in the town. The NAACP held one Wednesday and is planning a 10 a.m. demonstration at the courthouse in Brunswick on Friday.

Also Friday, Jason Vaughn, Abery's former football coach, is organizing a social media-based memorial where participants will post videos about their 2.23-mile runs in honor of the slain jogger. He died Feb 23.

The killing has resurrected ever-raw wounds of white on black violence, which has become more visible in recent years thanks to the prevalence of cellphone cameras.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, spoke passionately about the incident during a virtual campaign roundtable focused on African-American issues Thursday, telling participants that watching Arbery "shot down in cold blood" was like seeing him "lynched before our very eyes."

He called the fatal shooting the latest example of the "rising pandemic of hate" in America. Biden has said it was the protests involving white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 -- and Trump's lack of a full-throated condemnation of them -- that spurred him to run for president.

During the Obama administration, shootings of unarmed black teenagers Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown drew massive protests, sparking the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and bringing wider attention to issues of race and justice.

Trump, who argued there were "very fine people on both sides" of the Charlottesville protests in 2017, said in the Oval Office Thursday, "My heart goes out to the parents and the loved one of the young gentleman."

Kemp, the governor, sought to assure Georgia residents that the state is taking the case seriously.

"Earlier this week, I watched a video depicting Mr. Arbery's last moments alive," he said in a statement Thursday. "It is absolutely horrific, and Georgians deserve answers."

Georgia Democrat Lucy McBath, whose run for Congress was inspired by the death of her son, Jordan Davis -- an unarmed black teenager gunned down at a gas station over his loud music -- called Arbery's killing a "murder."

"Outrageous and unconscionable. This is murder. Full stop. We cannot continue allowing this to happen in America. I hurt for this young man's family. We must demand justice," she tweeted.

Other members of the state's congressional delegation also responded to the video.

"What I saw on the video is disturbing and wrong and looks like a criminal act. It must be thoroughly investigated, and I can't imagine why it has taken this long to come to light," said Rep. Douglas Collins, a Republican, who is running for Senate.

His Republican opponent, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, tweeted: "I am deeply concerned by the death of Ahmaud Arbery, and I join Georgians across the state in calling for swift action and immediate answers. My prayers are with the Arbery family for their devastating loss."

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only black Republican U.S. senator, said it's time for America to face some "hard truths."

"Every.single.time. The excuses pour in -- "he looked suspicious." . . "we thought he was committing a crime." . .The fact remains, #AhmaudArbery was hunted down from a pickup truck and murdered in cold blood," Scott said in the first of a series of tweets on the subject. "My heart breaks for his family, and justice must be served."