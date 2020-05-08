 

Family of 4 displaced after Carpentersville house fire

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 
Updated 5/8/2020 11:54 AM

No injuries were reported in a fire that badly damaged a Carpentersville house early Friday, officials said.

Firefighters responded about 3:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Hazard Road, where they found heavy fire and smoke in the front of a residential structure, Carpentersville Fire Chief John-Paul Schilling said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The blaze, which was extinguished within 15 minutes, caused "significant damage to the home," he said, though an estimate was not immediately available. The structure is currently uninhabitable.

A family of four -- parents and two teenage children -- were able to safely evacuate and receive assistance from the American Red Cross, Schilling said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Carpentersville Fire Department was assisted by crews from East Dundee, West Dundee and Algonquin.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 