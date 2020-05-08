Family of 4 displaced after Carpentersville house fire

No injuries were reported in a fire that badly damaged a Carpentersville house early Friday, officials said.

Firefighters responded about 3:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Hazard Road, where they found heavy fire and smoke in the front of a residential structure, Carpentersville Fire Chief John-Paul Schilling said.

The blaze, which was extinguished within 15 minutes, caused "significant damage to the home," he said, though an estimate was not immediately available. The structure is currently uninhabitable.

A family of four -- parents and two teenage children -- were able to safely evacuate and receive assistance from the American Red Cross, Schilling said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Carpentersville Fire Department was assisted by crews from East Dundee, West Dundee and Algonquin.