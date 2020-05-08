A song to make you smile: 'Some Kind of Wonderful'

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Some Kind of Wonderful" by Grand Funk Railroad, released in 1974.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.