What others are writing about COVID-19

3 Coronavirus Facts Americans Must Know Before Returning To Work, School

People across the country are losing patience with the lockdown. But to really understand what we are facing at the prospect of reopening society, Dr. Robert Pearl offers these three facts: 1. Staying home saves lives but it doesn't kill the virus; 2. We're in this for the long-haul; and 3. Our nation is ignoring the most important metric. Read his essay in Forbes.

So many people are convinced that they had COVID-19 already

Remember that bad cough and fever you had last fall before anyone had ever heard of the coronavirus? Was it COVID-19, or do you have "thinkihadititis?" The Washington Post explains why no one wants to get COVID-19, but everyone hopes they already had it.

Travel From New York City Seeded Wave of U.S. Outbreaks

New research indicates the majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States came from New York, including 45% of cases in Illinois and 78% of those in Wisconsin. The New York Times looks at the state-by-state data.

The 'New Normal' for Many Older Adults Is on the Internet

Sheltering-in-place orders are motivating many Americans over 65 to get online more and get more comfortable with technology. Citylab explores what this looks like and what it could mean for seniors after the pandemic.

What Google searches tell us about our coronavirus thoughts and fears

Vox/Recode talks to Simon Rogers, data editor at Google, about what people are searching for during the pandemic, and what we can tell from that information. "You're never as honest as you are with your search engine," Rogers says.