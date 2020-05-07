Feder: WGN America planning to launch 'News Nation' Sept. 1

A September 1 target date has been announced for the launch of "News Nation," the primetime national newscast from WGN America.

The identity of the anchors and other on-air talent remains under wraps, but in an earnings call with analysts Wednesday Nexstar Media Group chairman and CEO Perry Sook said plans are proceeding despite business challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airing from 7 to 10 p.m. seven nights a week, the newscast will originate from WGN America's Chicago headquarters and reach a potential audience of more than 75 million homes.

