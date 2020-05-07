FBI offers reward in Cook County jail escape case

The FBI has offered a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the capture of Jahquez Scott, a Cook County jail detainee who authorities say escaped over the weekend after appropriating the name of another inmate who was about to be released.

Scott, who was being held on a weapons charge while on parole for battery of an officer, promised to pay another detainee $1,000 to let him steal his identity to secure release, said Cook County sheriff's spokeswoman Sophia Ansari. Scott traded a hooded sweatshirt with another detainee to complete his disguise, authorities said.

When corrections officers on Saturday called Quintin Henderson's name for discharge, Scott, 21, stepped forward wearing a mask and signed release papers before exiting the jail, according to authorities.

Henderson, 28, later asked the correctional staff if his name had been called, claiming he had fallen asleep, prosecutors said during a bail hearing.

Henderson, who was about to be released on his own recognizance in a drug case, is now being held in lieu of $25,000 bond on charges of aiding and abetting the escape of a felon.

Scott is 5 foot, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, according to a wanted poster the FBI issued Wednesday night.

Anyone who knows Scott's whereabouts should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700 or the sheriff's office at (773) 674-8477. Anonymous tips may be left at fbi.gov/tips.