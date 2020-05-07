Another 138 dead from COVID-19, 2,641 more infected

State health officials announced Thursday that another 138 people have died from the coronavirus and another 2,641 are infected.

That brings the state's death toll to 3,111 since the outbreak began, along with 70,873 residents who have been infected by the disease.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the results of 17,783 new tests Thursday, dropping the state's daily infection rate below 15% for the first time since late March when the state was only testing a few thousand people each day.

Over the past week, the state has averaged more than 15,500 coronavirus tests daily, with 16.4% of the tests coming back positive for the disease.

Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a plan to reopen regions of the state through various phases.

Chicago and the suburbs are in the northeast region among the state's four regions.

In order to move to the next phase, hospital admissions must be stable or decrease for 28 days, the infection rate for the region must be at or below 20% for 14 days and hospitals in the region must maintain availability of 14% of the ICU beds, medical recovery beds and ventilators.

The most recent figures released by IDPH Thursday showed an increase of hospital admissions on Monday with 29 additional patients and the region's infection rate is currently listed at 21.9% as of Wednesday.

Pritzker also announced a grim statistic on unemployment for the state.

More than 1 million initial claims for unemployment benefits have been processed since March 1, he said.

The governor, who has been giving a daily briefing on the state's battle against the spread of the virus since the outbreak began in mid-March, announced he would no longer be doing weekend briefings. He added that IDPH would continue to update statistics throughout the weekend, though.