A song to make you smile: 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Marvin Gaye performs on opening night at New York's Radio City Music Hall in 1983. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, released in 1967.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.