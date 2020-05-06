What others are writing about COVID-19

MTA officials work on trains for the disinfecting operations at the Coney Island Stillwell Avenue Terminal Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Is It Safer to Visit a Coffee Shop or a Gym?

In this interactive Opinion piece, The New York Times uses anonymized cellphone location data to measure how crowded businesses can get, and how long people spend at each visit. They also asked people to rate how much they interact with others or touch surfaces at different types of establishments, such as restaurants or nail salons.

How Will Transportation, Commutes Change In A Post-Coronavirus World? We Asked Experts

Are you having trouble imagining going back to your regular Metra commute once the stay-at-home order is lifted? If everyone avoids the train and drives instead, what will traffic look like? NPR talked to some experts in Washington, D.C., about what public transportation could look like in the near future. Listen here.

What Is the Real Coronavirus Toll in Each State?

Illinois is third on the list of states where deaths are far above normal. This data analysis from The New York Times looks at deaths from all causes -- not just those with a positive COVID-19 test -- in an effort to get a more complete picture of the pandemic's impact.

The urgent quest for a coronavirus treatment involves door-to-door blood collection and a llama named Winter

Did you know llamas produce a special type of disease-fighting antibody? The Washington Post looks at the scientific race to find a treatment for COVID-19.

How to have a fulfilling staycation when you're sick of your house

We may not be able to go anywhere right now, but we still need to "get away." Vox offers some tips.