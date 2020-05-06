Northwest Suburban Interfaith Council responds to those in need

The nonprofit Northwest Suburban Interfaith Council recently contributed $2,000 to four community food pantries in response to the growing demands for food and supplies.

The Northwest Suburban Interfaith Council is represented by clergy and lay volunteers from 10 houses of worship in Buffalo Grove, Wheeling and Prospect Heights.

Thanks to its corporate and Rotary sponsors, and to those who have participated at "i-walk against hunger," the Northwest Suburban Interfaith Council has been able to raise thousands of dollars each year for community food pantries.

In addition to raising monies for food pantries, the Northwest Suburban Interfaith Council has partnered with local postal workers and those attending its annual Thanksgiving celebration to donate more than 10,000 canned goods each year for the past several years.

The Northwest Suburban Interfaith Council's "Knock Your Socks Off" program also supplies PADS with socks throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.northwestsuburbaninterfaith.org.