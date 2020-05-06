May 6 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Of the 136 additional deaths announced Wednesday, 82 -- or 60% -- are from suburban Cook County and the five collar counties, by the state's count.

The one-day death tally was 38 in suburban Cook County, 12 in DuPage, nine in Kane, 11 in Lake, two in McHenry and 10 in Will, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

• Since the outbreak began, there have been 34,311 cases in the suburbs, or 50% of the state's total, according to IDPH. There have been 1,579 deaths in the suburbs, or 53% of the total.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Wednesday, suburban Cook County had 19,249 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 892 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 27,440 cases and 1,112 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 901 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 306 cases in Glenview, 327 in Wheeling, 326 in Mount Prospect, 239 in Streamwood, 259 in Palatine, 210 in Arlington Heights, 222 in Schaumburg, 218 in Hoffman Estates, 174 in Park Ridge, 145 in Rolling Meadows, 118 in Elk Grove Village, 105 in Prospect Heights, and 45 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 4,668 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 157 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Wednesday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 1,340 to 1,344in Waukegan and 50 to 54 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 135 to 139 in Gurnee and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 90 to 94 in Round Lake and 65 to 69 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 175 to 179 in Mundelein and 20 to 24 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 45 to 49 in Libertyville and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 85 to 89 in Vernon Hills and less than five in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 40 to 44 in Grayslake and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; 55 to 59 in Wauconda and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 65 to 69 in Buffalo Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 55 to 59 in Lake Zurich and five to nine in unincorporated area near Lake Zurich; and 20 to 24 in Lake Villa and 30 to 34 in unincorporated areas near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 4,082 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 217 deaths on its coronavirus website Wednesday.

• Cases per suburb include 354 in Addison, 274 in Bensenville, 254 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 274 in Glendale Heights, 251 in Carol Stream, 285 in West Chicago, 154 each in Elmhurst and Lombard, 119 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 118 in Downers Grove, 118 in Wheaton, 93 in Willowbrook, and 77 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 2,436 cases of COVID-19 with 74 deaths on its website Wednesday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 1,040 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 523 in Elgin (Kane portion), 233 in Carpentersville, 102 in St. Charles, 88 in South Elgin, 78 in Geneva, 50 in North Aurora, 51 in Batavia, 24 in Gilberts, and 21 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 852 cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Wednesday.

Will County

• There have been 3,363 cases of COVID-19 and 189 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Wednesday.

• Cases per town include 190 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 29 in Aurora (Will County portion).

-- Daily Herald report