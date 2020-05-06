Lombard man held on child pornography charges
A 36-year-old Lombard man was charged Wednesday with five counts of felony child pornography.
Alexander Rivas, 36, was arrested at 6 a.m. at his home on the 600 block of South Elizabeth Street after an undercover internet investigation involving the DuPage County sheriff's office and the Lombard and Villa Park police departments, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Rivas is expected in bond court Thursday morning.
