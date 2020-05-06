COVID-19 deaths nearly at 3,000; 'virtual hugs' best with grandma on Mother's Day

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlined a five-phase regional plan to reopen the state based on testing and hospitalization thresholds at Tuesday's briefing.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 136 Wednesday, officials said, a dip from Tuesday's high of 176, and cases grew by 2,270, two closely watched metrics as Illinois regroups to shake the grip of the respiratory disease.

The total number of Illinoisans dying from COVID-19 increased to 2,974 and cases reached 68,232 statewide Wednesday.

Meanwhile, "virtual hugs" are the safest way to celebrate Mother's Day with loved ones who are not in your immediate family circle, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said.

"We still don't have a cure, there's still not a vaccine -- we really aren't that far from where we were a month ago," Ezike said.

"Our elderly people are still at high risk, and we don't want to put anyone at risk especially our most vulnerable," Ezike said. The physician added she and her siblings drop things off at her mother's door rather than get into close contact.

Officials noted that tests completed in that last 24 hours were at 15 percent positive.

Meanwhile people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals rose to 4,832, Ezike said. That represents an increase of 52 but it's much lower compared to 287 additional hospitalizations announced Tuesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker stressed that Illinoisans must wear masks "in public spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained" to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The latest data comes a data after Pritzker announced a five-phase plan to ease the state's stay at home order not as a whole but with four regions that will be evaluated independently.

The five phases for Illinois to fully reopen -

Those regions include Chicago and the suburbs (Northeast), North-Central, Central and Southern Illinois.

Currently, the state remains in Phase 2 where the rate of infections and admissions to hospitals is slowing and moving to a flat or decreasing curve.

Last week, the state reopened some retail businesses for pickup as well as golfing and some state parks with social distancing.

Phase 3 dubbed "Recovery," would allow gatherings of 10 or more, reopen barber shops and salons, and let customers into retail stores with capacity limits. Schools would remain closed.

The plan also contains a significant contingency -- if positive cases and hospitalizations surge, hospital beds become scarce or if there's a hotbed of infection in one area -- the region could move back a phase.

Some suburban Republican lawmakers argue the regional approach injures communities with low COVID-19 numbers by lumping them with Chicago and Cook County.