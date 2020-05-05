 

Cook County to search for overlooked COVID-19 deaths

  • This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope.

    This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 5/5/2020 6:55 PM

The Cook County medical examiner's office is planning to review a "handful" of cases dating as far back as November to determine whether some earlier coronavirus deaths were overlooked.

Officials will scrutinize deaths involving heart attack and pneumonia starting in late fall "to be on the safe side," said spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Both of those causes of death have been linked to the coronavirus. The Wall Street Journal first reported the review of the case files.

The state recorded its first COVID-19 death on March 16, but the medical examiner will investigate whether the death toll could have actually started some three months or more earlier.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Here come COVID-19 tracing apps -- and privacy trade-offs
Related Article
Here come COVID-19 tracing apps -- and privacy trade-offs
 
Virus-afflicted 2020 looks like 1918 despite science's march
Related Article
Virus-afflicted 2020 looks like 1918 despite science's march
 
Arlington Heights man awaiting trial dies while being treated for COVID-19
Related Article
Arlington Heights man awaiting trial dies while being treated for COVID-19
 
Pritzker outlines regional reopening as state records 176 new COVID-19 deaths
Related Article
Pritzker outlines regional reopening as state records 176 new COVID-19 deaths
 
Young Addison dad with COVID-19 discharged from Elmhurst Hospital after 44 days
Related Article
Young Addison dad with COVID-19 discharged from Elmhurst Hospital after 44 days
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 