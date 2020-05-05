Cook County to search for overlooked COVID-19 deaths

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

The Cook County medical examiner's office is planning to review a "handful" of cases dating as far back as November to determine whether some earlier coronavirus deaths were overlooked.

Officials will scrutinize deaths involving heart attack and pneumonia starting in late fall "to be on the safe side," said spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny

Both of those causes of death have been linked to the coronavirus. The Wall Street Journal first reported the review of the case files.

The state recorded its first COVID-19 death on March 16, but the medical examiner will investigate whether the death toll could have actually started some three months or more earlier.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.