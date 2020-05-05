A song to make you smile: special lockdown version of 'We are the Champions'

Adam Lambert teamed up with Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor to record a new version of "We are the Champions." IMAGE FROM YouTube.COM

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is a special lockdown version of "We are the Champions." Adam Lambert helped Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor with the new edition, recorded on their mobile phones.

