Two more Elgin firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Two more Elgin firefighters tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

They remain in isolation at home.

The first firefighter who tested positive for COVID-19, on April 23, continues recovering in an Elgin hotel room provided by the city. Only one of the two recently infected firefighters had been in contact with him.

"Having multiple members of the Elgin Fire Department battling this illness adds to the challenges we're all facing amid this pandemic," Elgin Fire Chief Robb Cagann said. "While we are all saddened to receive this news, I am confident these individuals are receiving the best care they can, and I am hoping for the best for them and their loved ones."