No injuries in deck fire at downtown Naperville building

No injuries were reported Monday morning after a fire on the rear deck of a building in downtown Naperville.

Naperville firefighters were called to the two-story mixed-use building on the 0 block of West Chicago Avenue at 7:52 a.m. The first crews arrived at 7:55 a.m. and found the fire on a second-story deck at the back of the building, which has The Lantern tavern on the first floor and residences on the second.

Firefighters helped one person out of the building. They extinguished the fire within five minutes.

Authorities said the fire was contained to the back deck of the building and didn't reach the interior or main structure.

Minor overhaul and ventilation was conducted to expose any areas of high heat and remove smoke from the building, officials said. The building was deemed habitable after the fire.

Investigators have determined the fire was caused by smoking materials that were not properly extinguished.