May 4 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

• Find an interactive map where you can search counts by ZIP code at dailyherald.com.

Cook County

• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 17,910 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 781 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 25,805 cases and 1,021 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 839 cases of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 300 cases in Glenview, 298 in Mount Prospect, 292 in Wheeling, 224 in Palatine, 223 in Streamwood, 206 in Schaumburg, 197 in Arlington Heights, 193 in Hoffman Estates, 168 in Park Ridge, 130 in Rolling Meadows, 115 in Elk Grove Village, 98 in Prospect Heights, and 42 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department listed 4,292 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 145 deaths on its coronavirus website on Monday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 1,285 to 1,289 in Waukegan and 45 to 49 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 125 to 129 in Gurnee and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 80 to 84 in Round Lake and 60 to 64 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 165 to 169 in Mundelein and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 45 to 49 in Libertyville and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 85 to 89 in Vernon Hills and less than five in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 35 to 39 in Grayslake and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; 55 to 59 in Wauconda and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 60 to 64 in Buffalo Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 50 to 54 in Lake Zurich and five to nine in unincorporated area near Lake Zurich; and 15 to 19 in Lake Villa and 25 to 29 in unincorporated areas near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 3,743 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 197 deaths on its coronavirus website Sunday.

• Cases per suburb include 323 in Addison, 253 in Bensenville, 245 in Glendale Heights, 253 in West Chicago, 242 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 239 in Carol Stream, 147 in Elmhurst, 143 in Lombard, 117 in Bloomingdale, 114 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 110 in Downers Grove, 107 in Wheaton, 93 in Willowbrook, and 72 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 2,154 cases of COVID-19 with 57 deaths on its website Sunday at kanehealth.com.

• The most recent listing of cases per town include 930 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 450 in Elgin (Kane portion), 210 in Carpentersville, 98 in St. Charles, 76 in Geneva, 81 in South Elgin, 48 in Batavia, 46 in North Aurora, 23 in Gilberts, and 19 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 798 cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Sunday.

Will County

• There have been 3,087 cases of COVID-19 and 172 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Sunday.

• Cases per town include 184 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 26 in Aurora (Will County portion).