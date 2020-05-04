Lombard Rotary awards scholarships
Updated 5/4/2020 10:44 AM
The Lombard Rotary Club has awarded four scholarships to Lombard students representing three high schools.
The recipients are Sadie Camfield of Glenbard South, a $1,000 Henderson scholarship; Korryn Bachner of Glenbard East, a $500 Rotary scholarship; Anthony Catalano of Montini Catholic, a $500 Rotary scholarship; and Elizabeth Shuert of Glenbard East, a $500 Rotary scholarship.
