 

Lombard Rotary awards scholarships

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/4/2020 10:44 AM

The Lombard Rotary Club has awarded four scholarships to Lombard students representing three high schools.

The recipients are Sadie Camfield of Glenbard South, a $1,000 Henderson scholarship; Korryn Bachner of Glenbard East, a $500 Rotary scholarship; Anthony Catalano of Montini Catholic, a $500 Rotary scholarship; and Elizabeth Shuert of Glenbard East, a $500 Rotary scholarship.

