Garage destroyed in late night Barrington fire

A late-night fire Sunday destroyed the detached garage and its contents at a home on the 200 block of Roslyn Road in Barrington.

Village officials said firefighters were called to the house at 11:47 p.m. and were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to the adjacent home.

No injuries were reported.

It took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the fire, village officials said.

The cause has not been determined and no damage estimate was immediately available either.