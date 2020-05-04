Bishop Conlon resigns as leader as Joliet Diocese

Pope Francis today announced the resignation of Bishop R. Daniel Conlon, leader of the Roman Catholic diocese of Joliet.

The pope appointed Bishop Richard E. Pates, bishop emeritus of Des Moines, as apostolic administrator of the Joliet Diocese. Bishop Pates has been serving in that capacity while Bishop Conlon has been on medical leave.

"On behalf of the entire diocese, I extend to Bishop Conlon heartfelt thanks for the dedicated and effective ministry that he has rendered the Diocese of Joliet during his tenure as its shepherd. We assure the bishop of our continuing prayer especially for his good health. May his retirement be a blessed time," Pates said in a statement.

"We feel fortunate that he intends to remain with us in the diocese. We look forward to celebrating a Mass of Thanksgiving and reception in his honor soon," Pates said.

The diocese includes DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall and Will counties.

Bishop Conlon was appointed May 17, 2011, and installed on July 14, 2011. On Dec. 27, 2019, Pope Francis granted Bishop Conlon a medical leave of absence.

Conlon's health issue was kept private, but the December announcement indicated he expected to return to the job after several months.