46 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,341 new cases

The number of Illinoisans perishing from COVID-19 increased by 46, officials said Monday, and the tally of cases climbed by 2,341.

That brings the total fatalities to 2,662 with 63,840 reported infections of the respiratory disease statewide.

The latest data comes after a weekend of beautiful weather coinciding with an extension of the state's stay at home order until May 30 to reduce spread of the virus.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker did, however lift some restrictions on businesses and golf courses and allow gradual reopening of state parks on Friday.

Face masks are now required in public places and social distancing rules are also in place.

Asked about crowds gathering in public over the weekend that were dispersed by various police forces and if scofflaws should be arrested, Pritzker said "if they are persistently defiant they can be put in jail. It's not the best answer but it is an option for local law enforcement."

As numbers of cases flatten "it's because people have followed the rules," Pritzker said.

But if people break the rules and congregate "they'll spread the virus," he said.

The state, which added a new drive-though COVID-19 testing site in Waukegan this week, conducted 13,834 new tests in the last 24 hours with a positive rate of about 17%.

As testing increases, the next step is to expand contact tracing for people diagnosed with COVID-19.

Pritzker said the state is growing a contact tracing program and "we're looking to build up a workforce of thousands."