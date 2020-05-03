Two crashes in Lake County leave drivers with critical injuries

Lake County Sheriff's police are investigating two crashes Saturday evening that left drivers with critical injuries.

The first occurred about 6:10 p.m. when a 55-year-old Wadsworth man was driving a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle in a parking lot in the 25900 block of Riverwoods Road near Mettawa. Authorities said the man lost control and crashed after accelerating to a high speed, causing the front wheel of the Honda to rise from the roadway.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, according to the sheriff's office

The second crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. when a Chevrolet Impala driven by 22-year-old North Chicago man crossed into oncoming traffic on Sheridan Road near Beach Park and struck a Nissan Rogue driven by a 37-year-old Waukegan man, sheriff's police said.

Both drivers were rushed to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan. The driver of the Impala was in critical condition and the driver of the Rogue suffered minor injuries, police said.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.