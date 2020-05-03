New Wheeling senior complex to give away masks at drive-through event

Seniors are invited to get a free mask during a drive-through event from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 8, at The Landing on Dundee Senior Living in Wheeling. Marketing director Susan Weisbond said the reusable cloth masks will be available while supplies last at the yet-to-open facility at 156 W. Dundee Road. She said it's hoped The Landing can open in July. The Landing will have assisted living and memory care for seniors.