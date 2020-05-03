Aurora man, 22, killed in shooting on city's southeast side Sunday

A 22-year-old Aurora man was shot to death early Sunday morning on the city's far southeast side, police said.

Officers were dispatched just before 4 a.m. in response to multiple reports of shots fired in the 2700 block of Village Green Drive, according to the Aurora Police Department.

While officers were on the scene searching for evidence, police said, Aurora's 911 center received a call from an area hospital reporting that a man was in critical condition at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Officers went to the hospital and attempted to get more information about the shooting without success, police said. The man, identified as Ronelle Dortch Jr., later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An investigation into the shooting continues, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division, (630) 256-5500, or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers, (630) 892-1000, to report information anonymously.