Palatine farmers market opens with host of restrictions

Warm temperatures greeted a host of people Saturday as they carefully made their way through the opening day of the Palatine farmers market.

Joan Entwhistle of Palatine, who was dispersing hand sanitizer at one of the market's entrances, was grateful to be outside. "It's gorgeous and it's so nice to be out of the house and to be around people," said Entwhistle, who has been coming to the market for the past five years.

Farmers markets have been deemed an essential business and may operate under an executive order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Only vendors were allowed to handle products before a sale, and anyone feeling ill was urged to stay away, organizers said.

Vendors were required to wear a face covering and sanitary gloves at all times. Everything was prepackaged or provided in single-use bags to customers, who were required to abide by a 6-foot marking from products and be equally distant from other customers.

The market will run in Metra commuter parking lot B every Saturday through Oct. 31.