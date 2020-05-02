Northbound Route 59 in Napverille closed until 8 p.m. by accident
Updated 5/2/2020 3:58 PM
Northbound Route 59 in Naperville is closed to due a traffic crash, according to a statement from the city.
The closure is in place from Glacier Park to North Aurora Road and is expected to continue until 8 p.m. Saturday.
The city advises drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.