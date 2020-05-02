Busse carried on family tradition of Mount Prospect involvement

Esther and George Busse moved in 2010 to Luther Village in Arlington Heights, which was built on a farm once owned by Esther's family. Daily Herald photo/July 2010

Community service was a way of life for George R. Busse.

"He followed a family tradition of being very involved in his community and very devoted to his neighbors," said his son George K. Busse.

Busse died April 29 at age 91. He was a lifelong resident of Mount Prospect before moving to Luther Village in Arlington Heights in 2010 and later to an assisted living facility in Schaumburg.

He was descended from the Busse family that moved to the area from Germany in 1848 and generations later founded Mount Prospect.

"It was in his blood. It was in his family's blood," his son said of Mount Prospect, adding he has received "a tremendous amount of calls" since his father's death.

At various times he served as a village trustee, Elk Grove Township clerk, president of the Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the Mount Prospect State Bank, chairman of the Northwest Suburban YMCA and chairman of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He passed along his belief that he should be involved in his community to his sons, George K. and Brad.

"Those were all things that you were expected to do," George K. Busse said.

He ran George L. Busse and Co., a residential and commercial real estate company that helped acquire the land for Woodfield and Randhurst malls from local farmers.

"He knew a lot of the farmers. A lot of the farmers were his relatives," his son said.

His company also ran a mutual insurance company for farmers in the region.

He was known for his honesty, integrity and humility, his son said. He was always positive and upbeat.

"When he shook your hand or gave you his word, it was his bond," George K. Busse added. "He was a leader, but he didn't have to be out front. He let others get the credit."

After graduating from Arlington High School, he attended Oklahoma A&M University, now known as Oklahoma State, on a basketball scholarship, but instead he played football there. After graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Esther Karstens, and went into the Air Force as an officer and a pilot. After four years in the service, he returned to Mount Prospect.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, his sons and seven grandchildren on whom he doted in retirement.

A private service will be held Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association.