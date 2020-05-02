105 more dead from COVID-19, another 2,450 infected

State health officials announced 105 additional coronavirus deaths Saturday as well as 2,450 more infections.

That brings the state's death toll from the outbreak to 2,559 with 58,505 residents testing positive for the virus.

The majority of the state's deaths and infections have come from Chicago and the suburbs, the more densely populated part of the state.

However, infections have been diagnosed in 97 of the state's 102 counties, and deaths attributed to the virus have been reported in 45 counties across the state since the outbreak began in mid-March.

The state also reported the new cases were from a batch of 15,208 tests, 16.1% were positive for coronavirus infections.

That's slightly less than the 19.5% infection rate the state is averaging since testing began March 10.