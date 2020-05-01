What others are writing about COVID-19

A worker appears from under a tarp covering the back-end of a rental truck outside Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Police were called to the funeral home Wednesday after it resorted to storing dozens of bodies on ice in rented trucks. The scene was the latest example of funeral homes struggling with thousands of deaths caused by the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

'We ran out of space': Bodies pile up as New York struggles to bury its dead

Consider this: "At the height of the outbreak in April, a New Yorker was dying almost every two minutes -- more than 800 per day, or four times the city's normal death rate." The New York Times explores how the sheer volume of human remains has pushed the system of caring for the dead to its limits.

The iconic brands that could disappear because of coronavirus

Which stores will not survive the pandemic? The Washington Post illustrates the outlook for some of America's most iconic brands in a visual "Poor Credit Mall."

Why you should avoid some cough syrups if you think you've got the coronavirus

New findings reported in the journal Nature suggest the common over-the-counter cough suppressant dextromethorphan appears to boost replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus when tested under laboratory conditions. The Los Angeles Times explains.

How Coronavirus Mutates and Spreads

OK, this one is pretty technical. But the story and illustrations from The New York Times do a good job of explaining the science of what's going on in layperson's terms.

Screen Time Overload? Here's How To Find Balance

NPR's Life Kit podcast talks Zoom fatigue, and how to tell the difference between screen time that helps you cope during the pandemic and screen time that makes you feel worse.

Protesting During A Pandemic Isn't New: Meet The Anti-Mask League Of 1918

The protesters claimed the City of San Francisco's requirements to wear a mask violated their constitutional rights. Sound familiar? Forbes tells the story.