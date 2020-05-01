Waukegan symphony, chorus cancel seasons

The remainder of the 2019-20 seasons of the Waukegan Symphony Orchestra and Waukegan Concert Chorus have been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.

The symphony orchestra was not able to perform two subscription concerts, Magnificent Suites and America the Beautiful. It had also planned to perform a special World War II commemorative concert at this year's Ray Bradbury's Dandelion Wine Arts & Music Festival.

The concert chorus was unable to perform Cycle Round Britain for its spring concert, and the group also planned to perform at the Dandelion Wine Festival.

Planning for the 2020-21 seasons are underway. For questions on ticket refunds, call and leave a message at the Jack Benny Center for the Arts at (847) 360-4740.