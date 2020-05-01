Feder: 'Those Were the Days' celebrates 50th year Saturday

Fifty years to the day after Chuck Schaden premiered "Those Were the Days," he'll be back to mark the half-century milestone of the nostalgic weekly showcase for the Golden Age of Radio, Robert Feder writes.

Joining Steve Darnall, who succeeded him as host and producer in 2009, the Radio Hall of Famer will rebroadcast his entire first show exactly as it aired on May 2, 1970 (featuring "Ma Perkins," "The Thin Man," Frank Sinatra, Eddie Cantor, "Fibber McGee and Molly" and more), and reminisce about the program's earliest days. "Listening to this first 'TWTD' broadcast today, it's a fascinating snapshot of the time when it was produced and a fascinating document of what radio used to be -- which is what our show has been about from the beginning," Darnall said.

It will air from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday on College of DuPage's WDCB 90.9-FM and stream live on wdcb.org.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.