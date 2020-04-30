What others are writing about COVID-19

A sign is displayed during the coronavirus pandemic at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Wheeling. Associated Press

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Is Far Higher Than Reported, C.D.C. Data Suggests

The New York Times compared the provisional death counts for seven states hit hard by the coronavirus with the number of deaths for the same time period over five years. The results illustrate a pattern of deaths unlike any seen in recent years. Read the story here.

Poop may tell us when the coronavirus lockdown will end

Researchers are monitoring sewage in an effort to track the spread of the coronavirus. "Wastewater-based-epidemiology" has been used around the globe for decades to detect outbreaks before they are noticed by clinicians. Researchers believe wastewater analysis could potentially fill in the data gaps left by testing shortages and help communities tell how much the virus is spreading -- and when it has gone away. The Los Angeles Times explains.

How Long Will a Vaccine Really Take

New York Times Opinion asked experts how it could be possible to shorten the timeline for developing an entirely new vaccine. Interactive graphics illustrate the question.

Polls: Americans don't want to end social distancing policies despite financial devastation

A new poll finds widespread economic devastation as the pandemic continues. But a majority of Americans still are not ready to relax social distancing restrictions. Vox looks at the numbers behind two new polls.

Taking care of yourself during the pandemic, from head to toe

The Washington Post offers this guide to self-care, with links to stories on everything from reducing anxiety to getting your steps in.